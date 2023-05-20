UBS Group AG Has $19.02 Million Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,188,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 208,192 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $19,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NuStar Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 50.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 282,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

NS opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.