UBS Group AG Has $19.12 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $19,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total transaction of $4,558,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $15,113,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total value of $4,558,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $15,113,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,513 shares of company stock worth $22,944,820. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.71.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $822.51 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $831.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $751.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $695.93. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.