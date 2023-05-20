UBS Group AG Increases Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 821,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,198 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Avantor were worth $17,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,905,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,184,000 after buying an additional 1,216,743 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 503,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after buying an additional 47,142 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 121,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bancreek Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 260,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 89,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $204,188. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.