UBS Group AG Increases Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 148,779 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Trimble were worth $18,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,561,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRMB stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.70. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

