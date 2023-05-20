UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,365,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240,250 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $19,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

