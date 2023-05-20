UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,297 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $16,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.20.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

