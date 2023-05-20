UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,138,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,442 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $17,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 249.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,162,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,507,000 after acquiring an additional 829,701 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 344,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 168,245 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 217,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1613 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

