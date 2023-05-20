UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 423,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,287 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $16,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,400,000 after purchasing an additional 322,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IXC opened at $37.16 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $42.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.