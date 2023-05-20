UBS Group AG Purchases 1,089 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nordson were worth $17,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Nordson by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Nordson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 25,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Nordson by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordson by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nordson by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Nordson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NDSN opened at $217.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Articles

