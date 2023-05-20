UBS Group AG Purchases 118,208 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 120.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,208 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Crown were worth $17,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

CCK opened at $81.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $110.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

