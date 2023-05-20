UBS Group AG Purchases 267,944 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,944 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $18,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGGO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $23.71.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

