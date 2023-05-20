UBS Group AG Purchases 66,517 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,517 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $16,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,626,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,183,000 after purchasing an additional 535,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,311,000 after purchasing an additional 633,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,565 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,816,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,127,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,909,000 after acquiring an additional 179,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Northcoast Research cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

