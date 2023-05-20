UBS Group AG Purchases 84,792 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

UBS Group AG raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,792 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $18,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.81.

BJ opened at $70.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.13. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

