UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 858,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $17,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period.

PEY stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $22.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

