UBS Group AG Sells 181,787 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,787 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $16,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $908,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $713,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 214.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FALN opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $26.64.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.114 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

