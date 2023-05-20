UBS Group AG Sells 2,896 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $17,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after purchasing an additional 78,683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 647.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 52,943 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 368.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 33,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $150.98 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $137.46 and a 12 month high of $176.75. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.84.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.