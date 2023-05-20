UBS Group AG Sells 40,303 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,303 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,025 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 209,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 96,996 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 425,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 60,197 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 122,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 49,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $34.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $35.72. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $943.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

