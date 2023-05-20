UBS Group AG Sells 606 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

UBS Group AG cut its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 384,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $17,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after buying an additional 142,668 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,100 shares of company stock valued at $15,962,206. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.