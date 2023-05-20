UBS Group AG Sells 7,390 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $17,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,538,000 after purchasing an additional 78,505 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,825,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,624,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,046,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $147.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.46 and a 200-day moving average of $153.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $138.73 and a 52 week high of $176.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

