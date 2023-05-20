UBS Group AG Sells 8,276 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $16,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BNS opened at $49.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.774 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

