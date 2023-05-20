Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,935 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,801,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,184.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,801,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,184.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,434.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,328 shares of company stock worth $4,926,866 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE U opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $58.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.16.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on U. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

