Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5,368.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 708.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.81 per share, with a total value of $97,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,065,052.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,416.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,548.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.81 per share, for a total transaction of $97,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,052.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 5,395 shares of company stock valued at $249,156 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

UHT opened at $43.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $604.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.87. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 195.89%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

