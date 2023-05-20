Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,709,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,709,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,290.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,238. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Stories

