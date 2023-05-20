Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 511 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after buying an additional 147,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,325,000 after purchasing an additional 76,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,334,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,218,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $265,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,852. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $36.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.54.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Further Reading

