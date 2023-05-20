Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 1,826 Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SANM. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sanmina by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sanmina by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 7.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $51.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.26. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $38.36 and a one year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanmina declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

