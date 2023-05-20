Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,187,000 after acquiring an additional 92,567 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 24.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,502,000 after acquiring an additional 212,817 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

In related news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $125.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average is $55.63. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.40, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $297.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.32 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

