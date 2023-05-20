Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GLPG shares. Raymond James raised shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.20 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.37.

Galapagos Price Performance

Galapagos stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. Galapagos NV has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.84.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.08 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Galapagos NV will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Featured Stories

