Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QFIN. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 10,652,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,559,000 after acquiring an additional 740,280 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Qifu Technology by 108,670.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 567,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after buying an additional 567,260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Qifu Technology by 1,634.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 432,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 407,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Qifu Technology by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after buying an additional 310,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qifu Technology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after buying an additional 299,331 shares in the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qifu Technology stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.38. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68.

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.18). Qifu Technology had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $566.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Qifu Technology. Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company’s proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

