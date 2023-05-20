Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,201 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 533.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYEM. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 222,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYEM stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

