Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,207 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPI. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a market cap of $320.01 million, a P/E ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.25. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $127.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.59 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 714.34%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Stories

