Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 3,891 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,641,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,767,000 after acquiring an additional 43,715 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 751.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 207,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 182,792 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 4.6% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,584,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,341,000 after acquiring an additional 333,441 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 13.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RPT. Mizuho upped their price objective on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

RPT Realty Trading Up 0.3 %

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of RPT stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $788.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.14%.

RPT Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

