Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 449 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.92. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.89.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.8425 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

