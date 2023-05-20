Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 638 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,785,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,216,414,000 after purchasing an additional 91,826 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,459,000 after purchasing an additional 74,027 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,810,000 after purchasing an additional 415,430 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NRG. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.86.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.04%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

