Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITRN opened at $22.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $27.52.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $74.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.63 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

