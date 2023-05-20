Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after buying an additional 170,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after buying an additional 168,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,407,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,366,000 after buying an additional 58,239 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after buying an additional 21,056 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 14.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.92. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.36 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

