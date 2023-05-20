Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $914.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

