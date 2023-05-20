Van ECK Associates Corp Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,339 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 0.0 %

Aspen Technology Company Profile

AZPN opened at $169.11 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.40 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.69 and a 200-day moving average of $211.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -178.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

