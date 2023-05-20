Van ECK Associates Corp Has $108,000 Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,102.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of BDN opened at $3.65 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $627.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $129.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

