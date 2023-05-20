Van ECK Associates Corp Has $44,000 Stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 125.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,121,000 after acquiring an additional 522,563 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.4% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,146,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 271,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,692,000 after acquiring an additional 336,375 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth about $15,060,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 63.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 392,727 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $566.34 million, a PE ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 0.82.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.
Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.
