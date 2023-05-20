Van ECK Associates Corp Has $44,000 Stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 125.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,121,000 after acquiring an additional 522,563 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.4% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,146,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 271,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,692,000 after acquiring an additional 336,375 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth about $15,060,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 63.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 392,727 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

In related news, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,512.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Farmland Partners news, Director Murray R. Wise bought 20,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 189,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,170.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Murray R. Wise bought 10,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 199,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,512.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,660 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $566.34 million, a PE ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Farmland Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.