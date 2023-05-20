Van ECK Associates Corp Has $47,000 Stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 481.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 385.3% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 747,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 593,507 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 184,527 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $19.64.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

