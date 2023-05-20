Van ECK Associates Corp Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $66,938.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,589.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of IRTC opened at $128.12 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.62.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.