Van ECK Associates Corp Has $53,000 Stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Get Rating) by 549.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.09% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHY stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.18 million, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.45. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $20.94.

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

