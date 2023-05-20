Van ECK Associates Corp Has $55,000 Position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Abcam were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Abcam during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Abcam by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Abcam during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abcam during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Abcam by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABCM opened at $16.81 on Friday. Abcam plc has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Abcam from $21.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

