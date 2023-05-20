Van ECK Associates Corp Has $78,000 Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 132.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter valued at $8,812,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 81,803 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

NYSE SBS opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2527 per share. This is an increase from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

