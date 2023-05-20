Van ECK Associates Corp Has $98,000 Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 481.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,283,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 574.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,385,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,614 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,769,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,916,000 after acquiring an additional 527,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $29.38.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

