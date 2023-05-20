Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,148,000 after buying an additional 599,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,982,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,762,000 after buying an additional 42,653 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,171,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after buying an additional 102,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,874,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 57,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,068,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 253,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.
Summit Hotel Properties Stock Down 2.4 %
INN opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $9.48.
Summit Hotel Properties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -266.67%.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
