Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $95,000 in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth about $1,281,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 36.3% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 722.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 38,064 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $63.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 98.89 and a beta of 1.23. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAA. StockNews.com began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.18.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

