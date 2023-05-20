Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,402,194 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $27,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,891 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,092 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

Shares of RCM opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -73.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.84. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $27.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.

Insider Transactions at R1 RCM

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $327,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee Rivas purchased 71,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,714.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

