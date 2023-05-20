Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,635,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,089 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Murphy USA by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 63,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,518,000 after purchasing an additional 56,905 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Murphy USA by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $277.72 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.32.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 86.87%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.60.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

