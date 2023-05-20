Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 803 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in agilon health were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in agilon health by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 163,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 27,876 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth $803,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in agilon health by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 871,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 59,901 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $21.85 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -99.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $689.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $117,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other agilon health news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,244,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,666,646. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGL. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

